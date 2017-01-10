Eight years for attempted robbery

/ Front page / News

PUBLIC service vehicle drivers provide an important service to the community and must be protected, says Magistrate Jioji Boseiwaqa.

Mr Boseiwaqa made the comment while sentencing a man to eight years imprisonment for one count of attempted robbery.

Asaeli Vakananui was convicted of the charge by the Suva Magistrates' Court after entering a guilty plea in September last year.

The court heard that Vakananui attempted to commit theft on a bus driver and attempted to steal his money box during the time of the incident on March 14 last year.

Mr Boseiwaqa told the accused his acts caused serious injuries to the driver.

that he had to go to the extent of seeking specialised treatment after he fractured his left nasal bone.

"This sentence is a deterrent to future perpetrators and also to rehabilitate the offenders," he said.

Vakananui will be eligible for parole after serving seven years.