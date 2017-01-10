Fiji Time: 1:29 AM on Wednesday 11 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Eight years for attempted robbery

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

PUBLIC service vehicle drivers provide an important service to the community and must be protected, says Magistrate Jioji Boseiwaqa.

Mr Boseiwaqa made the comment while sentencing a man to eight years imprisonment for one count of attempted robbery.

Asaeli Vakananui was convicted of the charge by the Suva Magistrates' Court after entering a guilty plea in September last year.

The court heard that Vakananui attempted to commit theft on a bus driver and attempted to steal his money box during the time of the incident on March 14 last year.

Mr Boseiwaqa told the accused his acts caused serious injuries to the driver.

that he had to go to the extent of seeking specialised treatment after he fractured his left nasal bone.

"This sentence is a deterrent to future perpetrators and also to rehabilitate the offenders," he said.

Vakananui will be eligible for parole after serving seven years.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63580.6168
JPY 56.367753.3677
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.45390.4419
NZD 0.69100.6580
AUD 0.65540.6304
USD 0.48240.4654

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects
  2. 'Fix kitchen'
  3. Nurses face probe
  4. Rabuka raises vote split concern
  5. Tourists express concerns
  6. The mystery remains
  7. Ship firm sets plans
  8. A step closer to NASA
  9. Minister: Policies can be changed
  10. Elections boss says Tikoca owes the Govt $90k plus

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pizzas for police, court orders man Wednesday (04 Jan)
  2. Police officer to model for Fiji in Asia Sunday (08 Jan)
  3. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  4. A son of Ra hopes for rugby future Wednesday (04 Jan)
  5. Fish poisoning kills 4 Friday (06 Jan)
  6. Aftershocks Friday (06 Jan)
  7. Family homeless after landslide Friday (06 Jan)
  8. Picture of the day - Resident strikes lightning! Friday (06 Jan)
  9. Animals die after feeding on fish remains Friday (06 Jan)
  10. Warning system Thursday (05 Jan)