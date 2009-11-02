Fiji Time: 1:29 AM on Wednesday 11 January

Kill suspect told to get medicine

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

A MAN accused of killing his partner at their home on November 1, 2009, was yesterday issued an order to be taken to hospital to acquire his medicine because he was suffering from diabetes.

Imshad Izrar Ali appeared before Magistrate Makereta Mua in the Suva Magistrates' Court charged with one count of murder.

Defence counsel Patrick Kumar informed the court that his client needed medical attention to get his prescribed medicine because he was a diabetes patient.

Magistrate Makereta Mua granted the application and has also transferred the matter to the High Court on the grounds that the accused was charged with murder which was classified as an indictable offence.

Ali was alleged to have been hiding in India for the past two years when he was wanted in Fiji for the alleged murder of kindergarten teacher Rajeshni Sharma.

Ms Sharma's body was found on November 2, 2009.

The same year, Ali was arrested and charged with the alleged murder of Ms Sharma, but he was later released on bail on medical grounds by the court in Fiji.

Since then he had gone into hiding in India until his arrest by New Delhi Police on September 18, 2014.

Meanwhile, Ali has been remanded in custody and will appear in the High Court in Suva on January 20.








