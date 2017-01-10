Fiji Time: 1:30 AM on Wednesday 11 January

Police arrest youths

Mere Naleba
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

A 56-YEAR-OLD taxidriver whose identity has been withheld by police has been hailed a hero after his actions resulted in the arrest of two youths believed to be part of a group involved in an alleged robbery.

The taxidriver witnessed the group of four robbing a service station where cash and assorted items, worth more than $3000, were stolen last Saturday night.

The taxidriver followed the getaway stolen taxi, driven by one of the suspects.

He alerted a patrol team from the Police Special Response Unit and a chase took place along Khalsa Rd and Colo-i-Suva.

The chase resulted in the arrest of a 19 and a 26-year-old, while two other suspects managed to escape.

Items stolen and cash were fully recovered.

Chief of intelligence and investigations Assistant Commissioner of Police Biu Matavou said the focus now was to arrest the other two suspects and police are following leads.

"The actions of the taxidriver in assisting us is greatly appreciated as it goes in line with the Commissioner of Police's call for community partnerships whereby people are speaking up and saying no to crime," he said.

"By working together we are essentially sending a strong message to would-be criminals that silence is no longer an option and through the Duavata Community Policing arm of the Fiji Police Force will continue to exchange information to help put a stop to these offences from taking place."








