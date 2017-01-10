Atulaga in remand

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Demesi Atulaga is ecorted into the Court cell yesterday. Picture: JONA KONATACI

A 24-YEAR-OLD man charged in connection with the stoning of a police vehicle at Tamavua-i-Wai settlement outside Suva has been remanded in custody by the court.

Demesi Atulaga appeared before Magistrate Jioji Boseiwaqa in the Suva Magistrates' Court yesterday.

He is charged with two counts of damaging property, two counts of serious assault and one count of resisting arrest.

He is also facing another charge of aggravated robbery.

Prosecution objected to bail on the grounds that the accused was a crew on a fishing vessel and if granted bail, there was a likelihood that he would abscond bail.

Mr Atulaga was alleged to have stoned the vehicle and injured a police officer.

Mr Boseiwaqa has also transferred the aggravated robbery file to be heard in the High Court on January 20.

Mr Atulaga will reappear in court tomorrow morning for his bail ruling.