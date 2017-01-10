Fiji Time: 1:28 AM on Wednesday 11 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Atulaga in remand

Aqela Susu
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

A 24-YEAR-OLD man charged in connection with the stoning of a police vehicle at Tamavua-i-Wai settlement outside Suva has been remanded in custody by the court.

Demesi Atulaga appeared before Magistrate Jioji Boseiwaqa in the Suva Magistrates' Court yesterday.

He is charged with two counts of damaging property, two counts of serious assault and one count of resisting arrest.

He is also facing another charge of aggravated robbery.

Prosecution objected to bail on the grounds that the accused was a crew on a fishing vessel and if granted bail, there was a likelihood that he would abscond bail.

Mr Atulaga was alleged to have stoned the vehicle and injured a police officer.

Mr Boseiwaqa has also transferred the aggravated robbery file to be heard in the High Court on January 20.

Mr Atulaga will reappear in court tomorrow morning for his bail ruling.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63580.6168
JPY 56.367753.3677
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.45390.4419
NZD 0.69100.6580
AUD 0.65540.6304
USD 0.48240.4654

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects
  2. 'Fix kitchen'
  3. Nurses face probe
  4. Rabuka raises vote split concern
  5. Tourists express concerns
  6. The mystery remains
  7. Ship firm sets plans
  8. A step closer to NASA
  9. Minister: Policies can be changed
  10. Elections boss says Tikoca owes the Govt $90k plus

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pizzas for police, court orders man Wednesday (04 Jan)
  2. Police officer to model for Fiji in Asia Sunday (08 Jan)
  3. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  4. A son of Ra hopes for rugby future Wednesday (04 Jan)
  5. Fish poisoning kills 4 Friday (06 Jan)
  6. Aftershocks Friday (06 Jan)
  7. Family homeless after landslide Friday (06 Jan)
  8. Picture of the day - Resident strikes lightning! Friday (06 Jan)
  9. Animals die after feeding on fish remains Friday (06 Jan)
  10. Warning system Thursday (05 Jan)