Concerns over bridge construction

Kalesi Mele
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

SEVERAL villagers in the upper reaches of the Ra Province have expressed concern over how the temporary crossing between Burelevu and Namara Village is constructed.

Nalaba district rep Vereti Lovo said the Burelevu bridge was the only crossing that could be used and he proposed building a proper bridge as a solution as opposed to an Irish crossing.

"If the Fiji Roads Authority's plans for an Irish crossing remains, then the issue will be recurrent," he said.

"A proper bridge would be a better remedy, that way we won't continue to have the crossing washed away."

As a result of damaged roads and crossings, the bus company Flying Prince Transport has reportedly not serviced the area for the past three weeks.

"The roads have dried up and are good for travel. Those from the highlands cross the river on foot when they can or on a bilibili from Namara Village and can catch the bus at Burelevu," said Mr Lovo.

"We want to know if they can start servicing the area again because school is about to start and we have our villagers who wish to sell their produce at the market to earn money to buy stationery but it has been difficult."

Fiji Roads Authority's chief executive officer John Hutchinson said villagers in these areas would have to be content with temporary crossings.

Attempts to reach Flying Prince Transport for comments on the issue were unsuccessful.








