Nurses face probe

/ Front page / News

DIRECTOR nursing Selina Waqa says an internal investigation will be conducted over a video posted on social media showing nurses singing "Jingle bell, patients smell".

Ms Waqa said it was important to first seek for the validity of the information before making further comments.

"This is a very serious issue as it involves nurses who committed such act while in their uniform and the allegations of the video being taken in a health facility is something that we really need to look at," she said.

"We've had other serious issues involving nurses which we have dealt with in the past and this is no different, but firstly we will need to find those who were involved, the time and also the place where this incident took place."

The video which was posted online was later deleted.

It showed a group of nurses, some wearing uniform singing "Jingle bell, patients smell, admits on the way, Oh what a fun it is to work every holiday".

Ms Waqa said the Ministry of Health and Medical Services would look into the case thoroughly.

Questions sent to the Health and Medical Services Minister, Rosy Akbar on the issue remained unanswered when this edition went to press last night.