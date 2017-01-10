Fiji Time: 1:29 AM on Wednesday 11 January

Tourists express concerns

Kalesi Mele
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

SOME tourists on Voyager of the Seas that berthed in Lautoka port yesterday expressed concern over the way they were approached by local tour and taxi operators.

Australian Dorris Xuereb, 50, said it was overwhelming having to be approached by several operators at the same time, each trying to get them to be part of a tour.

"They were trying to pull us into tours and it was all a bit rushed, which was annoying," she said.

"It looks like a very pretty country and all, but we don't want to have to make rushed decisions on where we want to go. We want to be able to make the decisions in our own time and not feel like we're forced into anything."

Tina Barnett, 44, said they only arrived yesterday morning and had limited time to really explore the city and neighbouring communities.

"We really only have a few hours in Lautoka and we are off again to Suva," she said.

Mrs Barnett said she was travelling with her husband and two children and had earlier brushed off suggestions from local tour operators on what they could do for the day.

Lautoka Chamber of Commerce and Industry president Pyara Singh said they were yet to receive complaints about local tour operators in Lautoka.

"No one has come back to us about being forced into anything but we will look into the matter anyway," he said.

Fiji Hotels and Tourism Association president Dixon Seeto said tourists should not be hassled or harassed into doing something they don't want to.

"This is not a good image for the country because when they go back we would really like them to return to Fiji for longer holidays," he said.

"I think this is something that should be looked into and we will take it up to the relevant authorities."








