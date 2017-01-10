Fiji Time: 1:30 AM on Wednesday 11 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Call centre to follow up rate payments

Shayal Devi
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

A SPECIAL call centre will be set up in Lautoka to follow up on rate payments for municipal councils in the Western Division.

Lautoka City Council chief executive officer Jone Nakauvadra said this was being spearheaded by the Local Government Ministry.

"People have started coming up to make their payments for this year," he said.

"The call centre team will cater for the West."

He said the Lautoka City Council had also made provisions to entice ratepayers to settle their payments early on.

Mr Nakauvadra said for the 2017 rates, those who settled their arrears in January received a seven per cent discount, while those who paid in February received a five per cent discount.

Those who paid by March 31 would receive a three per cent discount.

"For people who owe arrears prior to 2017, they will receive a 100 per cent waiver of interest if they settle their arrears between the months of January and March," said Mr Nakauvadra.

"We also encourage those who have difficulties in settling their rates to please come to the council and we will see if there are ways to assist them."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63580.6168
JPY 56.367753.3677
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.45390.4419
NZD 0.69100.6580
AUD 0.65540.6304
USD 0.48240.4654

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects
  2. 'Fix kitchen'
  3. Nurses face probe
  4. Rabuka raises vote split concern
  5. Tourists express concerns
  6. The mystery remains
  7. Ship firm sets plans
  8. A step closer to NASA
  9. Minister: Policies can be changed
  10. Elections boss says Tikoca owes the Govt $90k plus

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pizzas for police, court orders man Wednesday (04 Jan)
  2. Police officer to model for Fiji in Asia Sunday (08 Jan)
  3. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  4. A son of Ra hopes for rugby future Wednesday (04 Jan)
  5. Fish poisoning kills 4 Friday (06 Jan)
  6. Aftershocks Friday (06 Jan)
  7. Family homeless after landslide Friday (06 Jan)
  8. Picture of the day - Resident strikes lightning! Friday (06 Jan)
  9. Animals die after feeding on fish remains Friday (06 Jan)
  10. Warning system Thursday (05 Jan)