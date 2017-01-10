Call centre to follow up rate payments

/ Front page / News

A SPECIAL call centre will be set up in Lautoka to follow up on rate payments for municipal councils in the Western Division.

Lautoka City Council chief executive officer Jone Nakauvadra said this was being spearheaded by the Local Government Ministry.

"People have started coming up to make their payments for this year," he said.

"The call centre team will cater for the West."

He said the Lautoka City Council had also made provisions to entice ratepayers to settle their payments early on.

Mr Nakauvadra said for the 2017 rates, those who settled their arrears in January received a seven per cent discount, while those who paid in February received a five per cent discount.

Those who paid by March 31 would receive a three per cent discount.

"For people who owe arrears prior to 2017, they will receive a 100 per cent waiver of interest if they settle their arrears between the months of January and March," said Mr Nakauvadra.

"We also encourage those who have difficulties in settling their rates to please come to the council and we will see if there are ways to assist them."