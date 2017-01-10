Crime rate drops as youth group makes positive impact

/ Front page / News

THE crime rate in Natokowaqa, Lautoka, has decreased after the establishment of a youth group formed by former inmates.

Members of the Proving Young Generation Movement in Every Society (PYGMIES) Youth Group has been hailed by the Ministry of Youth for their exceptional work in keeping youths off the streets and engaging them in decent income generating projects.

Divisional youth officer west Valame Nima said the group, founded by Josateki Labalaba, has been making a positive impact on the lives of more than 100 youths.

"I spoke with police crime officers in Lautoka and they informed me that the crime rate in Natokowaqa has decreased significantly," he said.

"I believe it's because of the work that youth groups are doing in the area.

"They start income-generating projects and offer their services to groups or businesses in exchange for work and for some money to take back to their families.

"One of the main reasons they wanted to start a group that would endeavour to look for work for their members was that most of their family members work at the sugar mill.

"That means they are seasonal workers so when it's off season these youths will be able to find some work that could help their families during the off season."

Mr Nima said the youth group that was established in 2014 had been able to provide temporary and casual work for some of the members while at the same time engaged the youths in various community works.

"The community work is for their personal and capacity development.

"We wanted them to do things like weekly feeding programs for the homeless of Lautoka. This helps them understand that while they may be struggling there are other people who are less fortunate than they are."