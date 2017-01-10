Ship firm sets plans

/ Front page / News

THERE is good news for Patterson Brothers Shipping Ltd customers because the company plans to buy a piece of land to build convenience facilities.

Responding to concerns raised by customers on the state of the small convenience facility that the company currently has in Dreketi on Vanua Levu, the company's general manager George Patterson said the new facility should be completed by mid-year.

Mr Patterson said they had been trying to enter into an agreement with landowners on the use of their land for the extension of the current facility, adding that efforts were taking long.

"However, our customers cannot suffer anymore because of these processes and we are on the verge of purchasing a piece of land on which we plan to construct a bigger convenience facility for our passengers," he said.

"We are planning the same facilities for the jetty at Natovi, Viti Levu.

"The new facilities should be up and running by mid-year."

Earlier on, the company's bus passengers raised their concerns with this newspaper regarding the difficulties they faced to access the company's convenience facility at the Dreketi Shopping Centre.

Regular passenger Keresi Sigaiwai said that people had to brave the hot sun and rain to access the facility which was too small to cater for the number of passengers travelling on the company's buses.