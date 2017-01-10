Fiji Time: 1:28 AM on Wednesday 11 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Ship firm sets plans

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

THERE is good news for Patterson Brothers Shipping Ltd customers because the company plans to buy a piece of land to build convenience facilities.

Responding to concerns raised by customers on the state of the small convenience facility that the company currently has in Dreketi on Vanua Levu, the company's general manager George Patterson said the new facility should be completed by mid-year.

Mr Patterson said they had been trying to enter into an agreement with landowners on the use of their land for the extension of the current facility, adding that efforts were taking long.

"However, our customers cannot suffer anymore because of these processes and we are on the verge of purchasing a piece of land on which we plan to construct a bigger convenience facility for our passengers," he said.

"We are planning the same facilities for the jetty at Natovi, Viti Levu.

"The new facilities should be up and running by mid-year."

Earlier on, the company's bus passengers raised their concerns with this newspaper regarding the difficulties they faced to access the company's convenience facility at the Dreketi Shopping Centre.

Regular passenger Keresi Sigaiwai said that people had to brave the hot sun and rain to access the facility which was too small to cater for the number of passengers travelling on the company's buses.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63580.6168
JPY 56.367753.3677
GBP 0.39350.3855
EUR 0.45390.4419
NZD 0.69100.6580
AUD 0.65540.6304
USD 0.48240.4654

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 09th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Court refuses bail for ammunition suspects
  2. 'Fix kitchen'
  3. Nurses face probe
  4. Rabuka raises vote split concern
  5. Tourists express concerns
  6. The mystery remains
  7. Ship firm sets plans
  8. A step closer to NASA
  9. Minister: Policies can be changed
  10. Elections boss says Tikoca owes the Govt $90k plus

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pizzas for police, court orders man Wednesday (04 Jan)
  2. Police officer to model for Fiji in Asia Sunday (08 Jan)
  3. Hunt on for guns Monday (09 Jan)
  4. A son of Ra hopes for rugby future Wednesday (04 Jan)
  5. Fish poisoning kills 4 Friday (06 Jan)
  6. Aftershocks Friday (06 Jan)
  7. Family homeless after landslide Friday (06 Jan)
  8. Picture of the day - Resident strikes lightning! Friday (06 Jan)
  9. Animals die after feeding on fish remains Friday (06 Jan)
  10. Warning system Thursday (05 Jan)