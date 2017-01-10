Ministry awaits seasonal worker numbers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Employment Minister Jone Usamate addresses villagers on Yadua while fellow minister Joeli Cawaki looks on during the Government maritime tour on October last year. Picture: File

THE Ministry of Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations is yet to receive the number of candidates for the Seasonal Workers Scheme from maritime zones in the North.

Responding to questions sent by this newspaper, Employment Minister Jone Usamate said he was not aware of the number of candidates chosen from the North.

Mr Usamate said a team recently completed a maritime tour in the North to create awareness and conduct fitness training for candidates in each district.

"The different districts within the maritime zones in the North had identified their own candidates for the scheme," he said. "A team from the North was dispatched to these villages in the maritime zone to create awareness and hold fitness tests for these candidates.

"Candidate names that have passed the fitness test are then put in the tikina work ready pool where employers will select their workers from."

Earlier, Mr Usamate told villagers in Yadua and Vuya in Bua that such opportunities had benefited families.

He told villagers that New Zealand and Australia were known for planting fruits and exporting them to other countries.

He had said that the two countries had been exporting apples for many years and one major problem they faced was shortage of workers.

Mr Usamate said this was why the Seasonal Workers Scheme was opened to Pacific Island countries, including Fiji.