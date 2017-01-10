$1.5m subsidy 'not enough'

/ Front page / News

THE $1.5 million budgeted by Government for the Ministry of Agriculture's subsidy scheme is not enough for farmers, says Agriculture Minister Inia Seruiratu.

Speaking to rice farmers on Vanua Levu last Friday, Mr Seruiratu told them they needed to justify their requests to Government for assistance.

Mr Seruiratu told farmers that Government was eager to spend money on farming projects that were promising and were able to generate revenue.

"You will need to justify for subsidies and assistance you receive from Government with returns so that Government's investment is not in vain," he said.

"Therefore, if you need a new farm road you need to show Government that you are able to produce enough because investments for Government takes quite a bit of effort.

"It takes approximately $80,000 to construct and rehabilitate a farm road.

"This is not easy money considering the farming communities and the number of farmers around the country."

Mr Seruiratu said the Government was willing to rehabilitate farm roads, provided it would not be lying idle without being used to maximise returns.

"Farming is a partnership business," he said.

"If Government has played its part, farmers need to do theirs to ensure that the investments are successful."

Mr Seruiratu spent much of last week on a tour of the Northern Division.