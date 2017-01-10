Fiji Time: 1:29 AM on Wednesday 11 January

Minister: Policies can be changed

Luke Rawalai
Tuesday, January 10, 2017

THE Government can change its policies to meet farmers' needs if the necessary changes will encourage productivity, says Minister for Agriculture Inia Seruiratu.

Mr Seruiratu said many of the policies in the ministry were old and needed to be changed.

Responding to farmers' requests during a talanoa session in Dreketi, Mr Seruiratu said that policies could be changed to allow progress.

"We can change policies if the changes will allow farmers to produce more," he said.

"All Government wants to see is that the changes made will rake in an increase of investment returns and farmers productivity. In fact, some of these policies are way too old and need to be changed anyway."

Mr Seruiratu was responding to the requests of Muanidevo, Dreketi, rice farmer Jaja Singh, who had asked Mr Seruiratu if he could purchase a second rice harvester under the one-third two-third initiative.

Mr Singh told Mr Seruiratu he understood that under government policy, each farmer could apply for the assistance only once.

He informed Mr Seruiratu that he had earlier purchased a rice harvester under the same assistance program.

"I am very happy with the minister's comments because this would mean more machines for me and the 12 farmers in my area who could benefit from the machines," he said.

"We are happy with the ministry's responses to our queries because this will boost the productivity of rice farmers in my area."








