FLOTSAM AND JETSAM

The authority of a referee is exemplified through the whistle.

In this particular case beachcomber was told about an incident in the '80s when two teams were playing the oval ball game.

The referee awarded a penalty to one team and its players cheered the decision. However, the opposition was not happy and the players went for the referee, who had to run for his life.

Beachcomber was told that he ran to the nearby police station and coincidently the officer-in-charge sitting right in front counter. After seeing what was happening, the officer asked the referee whether he had blown the whistle to end the game.

The referee replied that he had not.

Much to his surprise and that of the players, the officer told the referee to blow the whistle and end the match at the police station. It just happened like that, Beachcomber heard.