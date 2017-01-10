'Fix kitchen'

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Police Commissioner Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho (left) adds a comment while Education Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy and PM Voreqe Bainimarama (right) look on during their inspection of the QVS kitchen at the school yesterday. Picture: JOVESA NAISUA

PRIME Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has instructed Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy to fix the kitchen at Queen Victoria School after viewing it as unhygienic.

Mr Bainimarama made this observation while visiting the school accompanied by Minister for Education Dr Mahendra Reddy and education officials.

The PM said the kitchen area was not fit to prepare meals for students and directed Dr Reddy to look into the renovation of the kitchen area as well as the installation of brand new cooking equipment as soon as possible.

"Organise for a temporary cooking facility, once that's done, tear down this place and renovate it, this place is really unhealthy," Mr Bainimarama said

"You can't expect the cook to prepare healthy meals in a place like this."

Commissioner of Police Brigadier General Sitiveni Qiliho, was also part of the entourage.

Meanwhile, Dr Reddy briefed the PM that the school was ready to accommodate 800 boarding students when school starts next week.

Dr Reddy said 22 married teacher's quarters and seven single living quarters had been renovated, furnished are ready for occupancy.

"All the dormitories are ready, there have been double bunks brought to the school, the upper block of the double storey dorms will not be used for the time being. Students will occupy the old dorms as well as the lower part of the new dorms; the school is ready for the new school year," Dr Reddy said.

The PM had earlier opened a new 3.3km road extenstion close to Raralevu Village, which is now the detour road for motorists travelling along Kings Rd. The Bau Tikina Rd will be used while Fiji Roads Authority repairs the Kasavu slip.