Councils urge payment

Repeka Nasiko
Sunday, January 08, 2017

TOWN councils in the Western Division have begun collecting arrears from ratepayers.

Tavua Town Council CEO Vinesh Naidu said while there were payments being made by a majority of residents, there were a few who still owed the council.

"The discount that we have annually that we offer at the beginning of the year should help," he said. "I think that our ratepayers who still owe the council should take advantage of that opportunity."

Nadi Town Council CEO Peter Dinning said like every other municipal council in the country, they were trying their best to urge residents to pay their dues.

"We have been getting a good amount of our rates but there are still a few that we hope will be cleared while we have the discount on payments," he said.

Sigatoka Town Council CEO Tulsi Ram said about 90 per cent of their 2016 rates had been paid by residents and businesses.

"We are urging those that have not made their payments to clear their arrears while they still can," he said.








