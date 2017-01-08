Kadavu man's $1k investment

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Turavu Tutu, back second from left, shops with his family in Suva. Picture: SOPHIE RALULU

FOR Turavu Tutu, travelling from Kadavu to Suva for his children's back-to-school shopping is an investment.

Mr Tutu, who had been planning and saving for the shopping for quite some time, was seen a few days ago busy shopping with his family in Suva City.

"I had been planning and saving cash to do my children's shopping. Coming down to Suva is always very expensive but I believe I have to invest in my children's education," he said.

"My children are keen to go to school for the first term, and in Suva, I can purchase all the items they need. I always do my shopping by checking shops with good prices."

The father of four said despite so many shops selling school items, prices seemed high compared with last year.

"I have noticed that some prices have increased on some items. Especially shoe and bag prices have gone up. We are lucky the Government is providing free education in schools," he said.

" I have a budget of $1000 for shopping and I have already bought the bags and books with only the shoes left.

"Even prices on boarding items have increased. I have two children who will be boarding at Lelean Memorial School and Adi Cakobau School this year. So it is good to shop for these items now rather than to send money over from Kadavu later."

Mr Tutu said he had worked hard so his children could have better access to education.

"I managed to save enough money while I was young and opened a village shop on my own. I also do some farming and the money I get from these two sources keeps my family income flowing," he said.

"It is hard to run a small business in the islands but if you are committed and dedicated you will succeed. I have always told my children this and it feels good to see them succeed in school."