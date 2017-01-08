No politics, State to cane industry reps

/ Front page / News

GOVERNMENT says it is willing to talk to and work with any sugarcane growers' organisation for the betterment of the industry, provided they come without a political agenda.

Ministry of Sugar permanent secretary Yogesh Karan said growers' representative organisations including the National Farmers Union or Fiji Cane Growers Association who had ideas, plans or suggestions that could assist the sector were welcome to hold discussions with him.

"This is provided they come to the table minus any political motivations," he said.

"I am open to discussions with people or organisations as long as what they have to contribute is practical and is able to make some positive difference.

"If there are issues concerning farmers in the industry and anyone can provide solutions and ideas without a hidden agenda, I have no hesitation or issues in sitting at a table to discuss things with them."

Attempts to obtain comments from the Fiji Cane Growers Association in regards to the comments made by Mr Karan were unsuccessful.

However, NFU general secretary and former prime minister Mahendra Chaudhry had previously said he was looking forward to meeting industry stakeholders including recently appointed Fiji Sugar Corporation chairman Vishnu Mohan to discuss issues within the sector.

He made the comment while attending the FSC annual general meeting held in Lautoka last month.