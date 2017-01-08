Focus on agriculture

/ Front page / News

THE Ministry of Youth and Sports will be focusing on the agricultural sector to get more youths around the country involved in their awareness and development programs.

This was revealed by the ministry's permanent secretary Alison Burchell while responding to queries on their plans for 2017.

Ms Burchell said the ministry was working on the status of youths around the country to determine which areas needed to be looked at.

"We are currently researching this issue and we plan to give the right kind of support to young people within our budgetary means. We need to be working with young and begin to think big," she said.

"We will try to promote agricultural work as this is something which is extremely fundamental to the Fiji economy."

However, she added people often had a mind-set that farming was regarded as not being a form of work or a valid employment.

"We will promote agriculture as a professional form of employment to these youths in communities so that they understand it requires commitment and can be a potentially lucrative activity," Ms Burchell said.

"If we get more youths involved in these activities, they will be able to develop more resources in the villages and communities and expand to a more commercial approach."

Ms Burchell said they would also be focusing on training and developing youths as a young citizen of this country.

"We will create awareness and train the youths to understand the constitutional framework and that they understand both the rights and duties of a citizen of this country," Ms Burchell said.

She added the ministry would support Fijian Elections Office to make sure young people were registered and understood the democratic process for the election next year.

She said the ministry would also engage communities to improve communication between youths and elders.

"We need to cover all components in the communities to improve communication and co-operation," she said.

Ms Burchell said these processes and awareness programs would be implemented with other ministries as the ministry would also promote non-formal education with the Ministry of Education.