Fiji Time: 11:17 AM on Sunday 8 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Tudravu reminds parents to be alert at all times

Alisi Vucago
Sunday, January 08, 2017

PARENTS need to be more vigilant and attentive to their children's whereabouts at all times to avoid any further casualties.

Police chief of operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu made this statement as a concern to the high number of drowning and road accidents recorded in the past year.

"It all starts from home as parents need to supervise their children at all times," he said.

He said police officers would continue their duty in providing safety and security for the public but it was the parents' primary role to monitor their children's daily activities.

Mr Tudravu also reminded parents the importance of starting the year in good health as children prepare for the commencement of the new academic year.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63510.6161
JPY 56.702653.7026
GBP 0.38580.3778
EUR 0.45540.4434
NZD 0.69370.6607
AUD 0.65940.6344
USD 0.47880.4618

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Teenager represents South Pacific at model pageant
  2. Bullet probe
  3. Tuivaga families rekindle kinship
  4. Trio accused of fisherman's murder defer plea
  5. Fiji Babaas through
  6. Kadavu man's $1k investment
  7. Kings Rd bypass to open tomorrow
  8. Global 'organic capital'
  9. CORRECTION
  10. Kasavu slip repair to take months

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pizzas for police, court orders man Wednesday (04 Jan)
  2. Rent freeze Monday (02 Jan)
  3. A son of Ra hopes for rugby future Wednesday (04 Jan)
  4. Current weather to continue Monday (02 Jan)
  5. Suva private hospital under new ownership Tuesday (03 Jan)
  6. Fish poisoning kills 4 Friday (06 Jan)
  7. Aftershocks Friday (06 Jan)
  8. Family homeless after landslide Friday (06 Jan)
  9. Picture of the day - Resident strikes lightning! Friday (06 Jan)
  10. Warning system Thursday (05 Jan)