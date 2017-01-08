Tudravu reminds parents to be alert at all times

/ Front page / News

PARENTS need to be more vigilant and attentive to their children's whereabouts at all times to avoid any further casualties.

Police chief of operations, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Rusiate Tudravu made this statement as a concern to the high number of drowning and road accidents recorded in the past year.

"It all starts from home as parents need to supervise their children at all times," he said.

He said police officers would continue their duty in providing safety and security for the public but it was the parents' primary role to monitor their children's daily activities.

Mr Tudravu also reminded parents the importance of starting the year in good health as children prepare for the commencement of the new academic year.