More for irrigation

THE Ministry of Agriculture plans to spend more of its budget on irrigation this year as a way of addressing adverse weather brought about by climate change.

In an interview, Minister for Agriculture, Inia Seruiratu said irrigation was needed in most areas to ensure consistent and quality supplies for market needs.

Mr Seruiratu said the same water fcould cater for livestock too.

"Irrigation is something that we plan to address more in our 2017 budget because of the changing weather patterns we currently face.

"The agricultural sector needs to produce quality consistently and adequately to fulfil market demands," he said.

"Therefore, we need to irrigate most of our areas to be able to do this."

When asked if the recent tropical depression had aggravated the sector's rehabilitation process after Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston, Mr Seruiratu said any disaster or adverse weather brought about by climate change affected agricultural development.

"However, we will continue and I have told farmers that there are a lot of setbacks in the sector but one just has to learn to get up after a downtime," he said.

"This is well in line with our effort of reviving commodities that had died down like cocoa which was highly lucrative in the '80s.

"Currently, we are trying to revive these projects like old cocoa projects that have been dormant for the past few years now."