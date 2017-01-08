Fiji Time: 11:18 AM on Sunday 8 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

More for irrigation

Luke Rawalai
Sunday, January 08, 2017

THE Ministry of Agriculture plans to spend more of its budget on irrigation this year as a way of addressing adverse weather brought about by climate change.

In an interview, Minister for Agriculture, Inia Seruiratu said irrigation was needed in most areas to ensure consistent and quality supplies for market needs.

Mr Seruiratu said the same water fcould cater for livestock too.

"Irrigation is something that we plan to address more in our 2017 budget because of the changing weather patterns we currently face.

"The agricultural sector needs to produce quality consistently and adequately to fulfil market demands," he said.

"Therefore, we need to irrigate most of our areas to be able to do this."

When asked if the recent tropical depression had aggravated the sector's rehabilitation process after Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston, Mr Seruiratu said any disaster or adverse weather brought about by climate change affected agricultural development.

"However, we will continue and I have told farmers that there are a lot of setbacks in the sector but one just has to learn to get up after a downtime," he said.

"This is well in line with our effort of reviving commodities that had died down like cocoa which was highly lucrative in the '80s.

"Currently, we are trying to revive these projects like old cocoa projects that have been dormant for the past few years now."








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.63510.6161
JPY 56.702653.7026
GBP 0.38580.3778
EUR 0.45540.4434
NZD 0.69370.6607
AUD 0.65940.6344
USD 0.47880.4618

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 5th January, 2017

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Teenager represents South Pacific at model pageant
  2. Bullet probe
  3. Tuivaga families rekindle kinship
  4. Trio accused of fisherman's murder defer plea
  5. Fiji Babaas through
  6. Kadavu man's $1k investment
  7. Kings Rd bypass to open tomorrow
  8. Global 'organic capital'
  9. CORRECTION
  10. Kasavu slip repair to take months

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pizzas for police, court orders man Wednesday (04 Jan)
  2. Rent freeze Monday (02 Jan)
  3. A son of Ra hopes for rugby future Wednesday (04 Jan)
  4. Current weather to continue Monday (02 Jan)
  5. Suva private hospital under new ownership Tuesday (03 Jan)
  6. Fish poisoning kills 4 Friday (06 Jan)
  7. Aftershocks Friday (06 Jan)
  8. Family homeless after landslide Friday (06 Jan)
  9. Picture of the day - Resident strikes lightning! Friday (06 Jan)
  10. Warning system Thursday (05 Jan)