Ministry sets copra focus

Luke Rawalai
Sunday, January 08, 2017

GOVERNMENT remains committed with its efforts to revive the copra industry in the country, says Minister for Agriculture Inia Seruiratu.

Mr Seruiratu said this was one of the reasons Government had introduced the coconut replanting program.

Mr Seruiratu said there were still many copra estates on Vanua Levu with a lot of potential.

"We are looking in the replanting program again and I have asked the commissioner (northern) if he can put up a taskforce headed by the Commissioner Northern's office to make awareness to people of Government's intention with the commodity," he said.

"The market for copra is still out there but we need to make incentives for people and this is true for other commodities like rice.

"We are happy to say that the Rewa Rice Ltd is intent on having its new mill in Vanua Levu up and running soon which will mean a double in rice production for farmers."

Mr Seruiratu said operations should begin once the new infrastructure was completed.

"Ginger is the other product that we are encouraging farmers to produce and Fiji ginger is getting recognition out in the world markets.

"I don't have the actual volume but there are different products we have added to our list of products including ginger syrup to be marketed into Australia where it is currently selling like hot cakes including ginger juice and puree," Mr Seruiratu said.








