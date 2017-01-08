Global 'organic capital'

/ Front page / News

OUT of the 172 countries engaged in organic farming activities around the world, Fiji aims to be the organic capital.

Minister for Agriculture Inia Seruiratu said efforts to achieve this were being chanelled through a partnership between the ministries of Agriculture and Trade.

Mr Seruiratu said his ministry intended to focus on organic farming which was a niche market for Fiji to compete in.

"However, in the free world market Fiji needs to bring high quality niche products and we have plans to make Fiji the organic capital of the world," he said.

"This is achievable because Fiji's agricultural sector is not heavily reliant on chemical and machine.

"One good option about going organic is that it reduces the farmers' costs, therefore, maximises their margin and promotes healthy food options to our people."

However, Mr Seruiratu added the big issue now was the certification processes because different markets had different certification processes.

"We are liaising with our partner to look into the issue of certification," he said.