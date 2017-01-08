Kings Rd bypass to open tomorrow

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Roads Authority general manager network operations and maintenance Aram Goes, second from right, inspects the bypass Bau Tikina Rd during an on-site briefing for the Kasavu road slip yesterday. Picture: RAMA

THE bypass created to detour traffic away from the Kasavu road slip along the Kings Rd is expected to open to the travelling public from 7am tomorrow but could be closed at any time if deemed unsafe.

Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) general manager network operations and maintenance, Aram Goes confirmed this at an on-site briefing at the bypass road yesterday.

"This is a temporary emergency access road provided due to the unforeseen circumstances as a result of a major landslide and people are encouraged to avoid this area and not treat it like the Kings Rd," he said.

"It is anticipated that from time to time the conditions of the road will change due to the impacts of the traffic and weather so FRA anticipates that we may occasionally have to close this bypass for public safety.

"We are reminding everyone that they are discouraged from making travel plans through here and look at all other possible opportunities to travel via the Queens Rd or other alternatives."

Mr Goes said the bypass, with a preliminary cost of $2 million, would have a 30-kilometre per hour speed restriction and a gross maximum weight of 18 tonnes.

"This is a very isolated area and there is not a lot of people or coverage to extract people out of difficult circumstances if they don't comply with the traffic signs in place."

He said contractors would continuously monitor the bypass for land movement or soil erosion. The bypass is from Bau Tikina Rd and goes through Raralevu Village and the Vuci community in Nausori.