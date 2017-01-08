Fiji Time: 11:17 AM on Sunday 8 January

$15m road bill left by TD04F

Charlene Lanyon
Sunday, January 08, 2017

THE estimated cost for repairing roads damaged by tropical depression 04F (TD04F) has increased to about $15 million, says Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) general manager network operations and maintenance Aram Goes.

Mr Goes said this was a revised estimate of the preliminary road damage bill of $8m and included repair and maintenance of potholes, road blockages, washed out crossings and road closures.

"We know that this has affected a lot of people's movement and visitation to family and friends but this is unfortunate at this time of the year," Mr Goes said.

"At the moment, we have only 13 areas where access is restricted.

"Pothole re-patching is continuing and we've had around 11 crew in the Western Division and 15 crew in the Central Division and the priority is always in places where there is high speed and high traffic."

Mr Goes said the authority was aware that potholes in residential areas had not been attended to but added that contractors were working day and night to repair all potholes.

"There are also still more costs coming in and where the work will be funded from will be determined with the Ministry of Economy, so we will no doubt have to do some work on managing our budgets."

With FRA stating that repairing one pothole would cost an average of $28, it would cost about $1.4m to repair the 50,000 potholes that the organisation said was yet to be fixed around the country.








