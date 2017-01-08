Fiji Time: 11:18 AM on Sunday 8 January

Kasavu slip repair to take months

Charlene Lanyon
Sunday, January 08, 2017

THE Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) is still working on a design solution for the Kasavu road slip along the Kings Rd as this is an important corridor for freight and travel services of Fijians.

Authority general manager network operations and maintenance Aram Goes said the area was a high priority issue for the organisation as it worked to return the area to normal traffic use.

"The Kasavu slip is a major reconstruction and at this point in time we do not have an understanding of the design solution. We have got geotechnical engineers on site and we have surveyed the landscape to understand the scale of it so that the designers could commence their activities," Mr Goes said.

"They (geotechnical engineers) will be measuring that every two hours for signs of movement and there has been small movements in the order of 10-11 millimetres in terms of vertical movements and some of the gaps have opened up to 50 millimetres but none of that has signalled us to completely close the road.

"Nonetheless, the change that may come about would be beyond our control."

Mr Goes said the costs of repairing the slip was undetermined at this stage, with works expected to take three to six months.

"The road will be closed to traffic once the bypass is opened to the public."








