138 fires at end of Nov: NFA

THE National Fire Authority recorded 138 structural fires at the end of November, 2016.

NFA chairman Francis Kean said this was an increase from 127 structural fires in 2015 that were attended to by the authority.

He said the NFA also recorded a large number of fatalities last year.

"Sadly, there were seven fatalities so far (last year) as a result of structural fires and this compares with nine fire fatalities in 2015," he said.

"So far, NFA has responded to a total of 4161 emergency calls as at the end of November (last year) compared to 6846 at the end of December 2015.

"These emergency services relate to responses to structural, rubbish and bush, vehicle and boat fires, road accident rescue, hazardous materials rescue, flood water rescue, emergency ambulance services, private fire alarms and special services.

"The highest service response by NFA has been for the emergency ambulance service totalling 1748 responses as at November 30, 2016 when compared to 3459 in 2015.

"The decline in the total responses (last year) when compared to 2015 has been due to a decrease in our emergency ambulance service response as a result of the Ministry of Health increasing its ambulance service capability to meet their domestic demand for this service."

He said as a way to create more awareness, NFA would be engaging more corporate bodies to carry out visible campaigns.

He said the safety of people would continue to be the authority's priority as they look forward to 2017.

"The promotion of simple fire safety messages daily throughout the year by all media outlets will go a long way in reaching out to everyone, young and old, on the need ensure fire safety at all times and the National Fire Authority will always be ready to support such initiative."