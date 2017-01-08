Tuivaga families rekindle kinship

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tevita Namoira left, Savenaca Tuivaga and Keresi Tuivaga cut the cake during the family reunion at Studio 6 Apartments on Friday. Picture: ATU RASEA

MORE than 300 members of the Tuivaga family united for the first time at the Studio 6 Apartments conference room in Suva on Friday night.

Members of the family arrived from around Fiji and Australia to rekindle their kinship as they celebrated the common name they shared.

The name "Tuivaga" originated from the late Roko Wiliame Tuivaga who was a successful businessman in Matuku in the early 1930s.

Roko Wiliame had three sons who have carried on the family name.

Retired assistant commissioner of police Savenaca Tuivaga is the eldest living member of the Tuivaga family.

The 74-year-old said organising a family reunion of this magnitude had been phenomenal and despite its financial constraints, its social benefits far outweighed the costs.

Four generations of the Tuivaga family were present at the event.