Trio accused of fisherman's murder defer plea

+ Enlarge this image Niko Baleiwariki is escorted by a police officer during the special court sitting in Nausori yesterday. He appeared with his two accomplices Waisea Motonivalu (inset left) and Eroni Ravani (inset right) for the alleged murder of Jai Prasad in Lokia last w

THE three men charged with the murder of 46-year-old fisherman, Jai Prasad of Lokia in Rewa, will take their plea next Friday.

Waisea Motonivalu, 32, Niko Baleiwariki, 21, and Eroni Ravani, 21, appeared before Magistrate Vandhana Lal in a special court sitting at the Nausori Magistrates Court yesterday amid tight security. Mrs Lal denied bail for the accused persons for their own safety as the court heard that tension within the community was still high.

The matter has been transferred to the High Court in Suva.

The victim was allegedly assaulted at his home last Sunday and later died at the Nausori Hospital. His outboard engine also was stolen.

Members of the public gathered in the vicinity of the courthouse to catch a glimpse of the suspects who had made headlines over the past few days.