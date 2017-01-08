Fiji Time: 11:17 AM on Sunday 8 January

Trio accused of fisherman's murder defer plea

Charlene Lanyon
Sunday, January 08, 2017

THE three men charged with the murder of 46-year-old fisherman, Jai Prasad of Lokia in Rewa, will take their plea next Friday.

Waisea Motonivalu, 32, Niko Baleiwariki, 21, and Eroni Ravani, 21, appeared before Magistrate Vandhana Lal in a special court sitting at the Nausori Magistrates Court yesterday amid tight security. Mrs Lal denied bail for the accused persons for their own safety as the court heard that tension within the community was still high.

The matter has been transferred to the High Court in Suva.

The victim was allegedly assaulted at his home last Sunday and later died at the Nausori Hospital. His outboard engine also was stolen.

Members of the public gathered in the vicinity of the courthouse to catch a glimpse of the suspects who had made headlines over the past few days.








