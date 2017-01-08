Bullet probe

/ Front page / News

POLICE raided a pharmacy belonging to a businessman in Lautoka on Friday night.

Police chief of intelligence and investigations ACP Biu Matavou said the raid was a follow-up to a continuing investigation of a bullet found on board a yacht belonging to the businessman.

"We got a search warrant to search the pharmacy as a follow-up to our investigations on the bullet that we found on the boat," he said.

"This is the first search that we have carried out and it is all part of our investigation on the suspect.

"He is currently at the Lautoka Police Station being questioned."

According to police, the bullet was found on a yacht berthed at a marina.

The arms were found last week resulting in an immediate investigation on the owner of the vessel.

Mr Matavou added they have yet to search other properties belonging to the businessman.

Police spokesman Inspector Jokatama Qio added they could not release any other information.

"For the time being, all we can say is that there was a police raid at the pharmacy," he said.

"The raid had nothing to do with drugs and was carried out after we got a search warrant."

The pharmacy, which is on a busy street in Lautoka City, was closed yesterday.

Several calls made to the pharmacy remained unanswered as officers were seen at the pharmaceutical outlet yesterday.