Teenager represents South Pacific at model pageant

+ Enlarge this image Emily and Zaira, heading to Macau as supermodels of the South Pacific. Picture: Rama

Update: 11:37PM SIXTEEN year old Emily Norris-Perkins from Australia will represent the South Pacific at this year's World Supermodel Pageant Finals in Macau in May.

The teenager won the swimwear category to give herself a lead over Fiji representative Zaira Begg and Tiare Simonis, also from Australia representing the Cook Islands.

Begg being the highest scoring adult model has won a wild card entry ticket to the Macau finals as the Fiji representative although she has to pay her own way.

Results:

Winner : Emily Norris-Perkins

Runner Up: Tiare Simonis

Evening Wear Winner: Zaira Begg

Swimwear Winner: Emily Norris-Perkins

Miss Photogenic: Tiare Simonis

Miss Congeniality: Marissa Van Moolenbroek