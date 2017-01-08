Fiji Time: 11:18 AM on Sunday 8 January

Teenager represents South Pacific at model pageant

LICE MOVONO
Sunday, January 08, 2017

Update: 11:37PM SIXTEEN year old Emily Norris-Perkins from Australia will represent the South Pacific at this year's World Supermodel Pageant Finals in Macau in May.

The teenager won the swimwear category to give herself a lead over Fiji representative Zaira Begg and Tiare Simonis, also from Australia representing the Cook Islands. 

Begg being the highest scoring adult model has won a wild card entry ticket to the Macau finals as the Fiji representative although she has to pay her own way. 

Results:
 Winner : Emily Norris-Perkins
Runner Up: Tiare Simonis 
Evening Wear Winner: Zaira Begg
Swimwear Winner: Emily Norris-Perkins 
Miss Photogenic: Tiare Simonis 
Miss Congeniality: Marissa Van Moolenbroek








