Fiji Time: 5:58 AM on Thursday 5 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Weather affects back-to-school shopping

ALISI VUCAGO
Wednesday, January 04, 2017

Update: 8:54PM THE adverse weather condition towards the end of last year has contributed to a slow back to school shopping for uniforms and other necessities.

This was shared by retailers as they felt there had been a low turn-out of customers this year compared to last year, even though school was less than two weeks away.

Chhotubhai & Company Ltd manager Thakor Lal said he would be expecting more people to purchase uniforms in the coming week.

Mahesh Syndicate general manager Vinay Kumar said the wet weather had been a major contributing factor for the delay in parent's preparation to equip their children for the new school year.

"The weather played a huge part in delaying business this year as people would also not want to bring their kids to town during this rainy period. The recent flood had also affected people, financially," Mr Kumar said.

"January is one of the busiest periods because even though school begins on the 17th of this month, people usually come in till the last week of January."

He said people might do last minute back to school shopping and he was assured there would be enough uniforms in stock to cater for the expected demands.

He also acknowledged the Shop (Regulation of Hours) Bill 2016 that allowed any shop to operate for up to 24 hours within a day, including public holidays.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64300.6240
JPY 56.124953.1249
GBP 0.38720.3792
EUR 0.45370.4417
NZD 0.69100.6580
AUD 0.66340.6384
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Pizzas for police, court orders man
  2. A son of Ra hopes for rugby future
  3. 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits Fiji
  4. Tsunami alert for Fiji after 7.0 quake
  5. Brutality claims
  6. Vendors felt shake; tsunami alert
  7. Nadi residents feel tremor
  8. Juvenile in court for stealing ducks
  9. PM: 'No time' for unification response
  10. NDMO lifts tsunami alert

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pizzas for police, court orders man Wednesday (04 Jan)
  2. Kuridrani marries sweetheart Selina Friday (30 Dec)
  3. Rent freeze Monday (02 Jan)
  4. A true son of Fiji Thursday (29 Dec)
  5. Current weather to continue Monday (02 Jan)
  6. Rifle seized Friday (30 Dec)
  7. Suva private hospital under new ownership Tuesday (03 Jan)
  8. Hacked cow stirs family fear Friday (30 Dec)
  9. Distance is no barrier for lovebirds Sunday (01 Jan)
  10. New arrival on New Year's Day Monday (02 Jan)