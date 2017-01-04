Weather affects back-to-school shopping

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Jotika Lal with her son Raheel Deo at Chotubhai store in Suva. Picture: SHIVIKA MALA

Update: 8:54PM THE adverse weather condition towards the end of last year has contributed to a slow back to school shopping for uniforms and other necessities.

This was shared by retailers as they felt there had been a low turn-out of customers this year compared to last year, even though school was less than two weeks away.

Chhotubhai & Company Ltd manager Thakor Lal said he would be expecting more people to purchase uniforms in the coming week.

Mahesh Syndicate general manager Vinay Kumar said the wet weather had been a major contributing factor for the delay in parent's preparation to equip their children for the new school year.

"The weather played a huge part in delaying business this year as people would also not want to bring their kids to town during this rainy period. The recent flood had also affected people, financially," Mr Kumar said.

"January is one of the busiest periods because even though school begins on the 17th of this month, people usually come in till the last week of January."

He said people might do last minute back to school shopping and he was assured there would be enough uniforms in stock to cater for the expected demands.

He also acknowledged the Shop (Regulation of Hours) Bill 2016 that allowed any shop to operate for up to 24 hours within a day, including public holidays.