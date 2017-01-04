Free bus service for UniFiji students

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The bus that will be providing services to students. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 4:17PM THE University of Fiji will be providing free transportation for its students this year.

Vice chancellor Professor Prem Misir confirmed in a statement they would be accommodating free transport for its students from Nadi, Lautoka and Ba to and from the university from the first semester of 2017.

Professor Misir said the partnership between Classic Buses and UniFiji, which had allowed for this initiative, was not only part of its strategic plan but also helped in brewing a knowledge-based society.

"The Classic Group has not only helped in kind but also strategically assuring that UniFiji reaches the zenith of marketing productivity, which hopefully will aid in attracting more students and brew the knowledge-based society that the Honourable Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama dreamt for Fiji," Professor Misir said.

He said it would help the staff and students of the University of Fiji to have ease of access to the university.

Ravineet Sami, the executive director Finance and the person who proposed the initiative, said this initiative would benefit the students to reach the university in a timely manner and take full advantage of the education.

The contribution in kind by Classic Buses amounts to approximately $500,000.