First responders alerted picnickers

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image First respondent Lemeki Lenoa. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 4:14PM THE First Responders Volunteer Community group had to alert members of the public already picnicking at My Suva Picnic Park after receiving the tsunami alert from the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO).

A two-member team from the group, Anthony Blake and Lemeki Lenoa, were quick to the area to move more than 50 people to safety.

Mr Blake said they closed of the entrance to Queen Elizabeth Drive from the National Stadium end and diverted traffic to higher grounds.

Mr Lenoa said the attitude of people during such events needed to change.

"It was quite difficult asking people to move to higher grounds, many were quite reluctant," he said.