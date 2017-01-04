Fiji Time: 5:57 AM on Thursday 5 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

First responders alerted picnickers

MERE NALEBA
Wednesday, January 04, 2017

Update: 4:14PM THE First Responders Volunteer Community group had to alert members of the public already picnicking at My Suva Picnic Park after receiving the tsunami alert from the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO).

A two-member team from the group, Anthony Blake and Lemeki Lenoa, were quick to the area to move more than 50 people to safety.

Mr Blake said they closed of the entrance to Queen Elizabeth Drive from the National Stadium end and diverted traffic to higher grounds.

Mr Lenoa said the attitude of people during such events needed to change.

"It was quite difficult asking people to move to higher grounds, many were quite reluctant," he said. 








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64300.6240
JPY 56.124953.1249
GBP 0.38720.3792
EUR 0.45370.4417
NZD 0.69100.6580
AUD 0.66340.6384
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Pizzas for police, court orders man
  2. A son of Ra hopes for rugby future
  3. 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits Fiji
  4. Tsunami alert for Fiji after 7.0 quake
  5. Brutality claims
  6. Vendors felt shake; tsunami alert
  7. Nadi residents feel tremor
  8. Juvenile in court for stealing ducks
  9. PM: 'No time' for unification response
  10. NDMO lifts tsunami alert

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pizzas for police, court orders man Wednesday (04 Jan)
  2. Kuridrani marries sweetheart Selina Friday (30 Dec)
  3. Rent freeze Monday (02 Jan)
  4. A true son of Fiji Thursday (29 Dec)
  5. Current weather to continue Monday (02 Jan)
  6. Rifle seized Friday (30 Dec)
  7. Suva private hospital under new ownership Tuesday (03 Jan)
  8. Hacked cow stirs family fear Friday (30 Dec)
  9. Distance is no barrier for lovebirds Sunday (01 Jan)
  10. New arrival on New Year's Day Monday (02 Jan)