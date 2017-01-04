Keep umbrellas handy, weather forecast

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Keep those umbrellas and raincoats near....rain expected to last till Friday. Picture: Supplied

Update: 4:11PM KEEP those umbrellas, raincoats and warm clothes near as they will be handy for the next few days.

A weather bulletin issued by the National Weather Forecasting Centre in Nadi this afternoon forecasts a trough of low pressure with associated cloud and showers that lay slow moving over the eastern part of Fiji.

It is expected to affect the group till Friday.

There will be occasional showers, heavy at times and few thunderstorms over Vanua Levu, Taveuni, Lau and Lomaiviti group, the eastern parts and interior of the other larger islands.

The outlook for Friday, there will be occasional showers, heavy at times and few thunderstorms over most places.