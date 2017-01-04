Fiji Police arrest rape suspect

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji Police Chief of Intelligence and Investigations ACP Biu Matavou. Picture: MERE NALEBA

Update: 3:59PM A 30-YEAR-old suspect was arrested last night in relation to a rape case reported in Suva in November last year.

Chief of Intelligence and Investigations ACP Biu Matavou said the incident occurred on November 20 in Toorak where a 19-year-old student was allegedly raped.

He said the man was being questioned at the Totogo Police Station in Suva.

Meanwhile, as investigations continued into the alleged rape case of a student at Holland Street last week, ACP Matavou said it was too early to speculate whether the two cases were linked.

"A team of investigators continue to explore leads into the case as the focus remains on apprehending the person responsible," ACP Matavou said.

"We are also asking members of the public and the media to be mindful of speculating on the circumstances surrounding the case and to be considerate of the victim and their families as it causes unnecessary emotional stress.

"I will not pressure the investigators to rush their work and can give my assurances that we are working tirelessly to ensure whoever is responsible is brought to justice."