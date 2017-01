/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Children of Kia Island in Macuata perform an item at the launch of the scholarship program. Picture: SERAFINA SILAITOGA

Update: 3:51PM THE $20,000 raised from the scholarship program held on Kia Island in Macuata after Christmas has been invested.

Program coordinator Jim Masiniqa said this was imperative so the funds could grow and be better utilised for the program in the long run.

"The $20,000 is too little for the program because we have long term plans for our children and their successful future," Mr Masiniqa said.

"So $15,000 has been invested and $5000 has been used for our yaqona farm."