Supplies delivery to damaged northern schools

/ Front page / News

Update: 3:46PM FIJI'S Education Minister Doctor Mahendra Reddy has assured that the furniture and stationery for the two schools damaged in the North were ready for delivery.

The schools - Laucala District School in Dreketi, Qamea and Yadua Village School in Vuya, Bua, were damaged following a landslide three weeks ago as a result of the low pressure that was experienced nationwide.

For Qamea, Dr Reddy said the vessel delivered the furniture and materials today.

"The MV Vatulawa and MV Rogovoka that was supposed to have left on Friday left last evening and carried the supplies to Laucala District School in Dreketi village on Qamea Island," he said.

Dr Reddy said the supplies for Yadua village school will leave tomorrow morning through the Natovi-Nabouwalu route.

"The two fibreglass boats from Yadua will await the team of two officers at Bua Lomanikoro early tomorrow morning."