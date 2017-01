/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Rewa Football coach Marika Rodu. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 3:40PM THE Rewa football team has started with its preparation for the 2017 Oceania Champions League.

Rewa qualified for the competition after finishing second behind Ba in the Vodafone Premier League last month.

Coach Marika Rodu said they were trying to secure the services of two overseas-based players.

He has yet to reveal their names.

Rewa will play their group matches in Tahiti.