Watchdog welcomes rent freeze extension

+ Enlarge this image The Consumer Council of Fiji has welcomed the extension of rental freeze on properties. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 3:28PM THE Consumer Council of Fiji has welcomed the Government's decision to extend the Rent Freeze Order on residential property ending December 31, 2017.

The extension was announced earlier this week by Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism Faiyaz Koya.

Council's officer-in-charge Bindula Devi said they were pleased with the extension because this initiative would assist tenants to get affordable housing.

"It is a well known fact that many consumers are already facing difficulty in finding decent houses and or flats to rent," Ms Devi said.

"Extension of the Rent Freeze Order should avoid landlords from unreasonably increasing rents. As such, many consumers are at ease with such a policy in place. They do not have to dig deep into their pockets for extra money to pay their rents."

Ms Devi said complaints relating to landlord and tenancy ranked second on the Council?s list with a total of 199 complaints for last year alone.

She said the Council had recorded a total of 3745 complaints related to landlord and tenancy in the last five years.

This, she said included complaints against landlords who increased rents despite the Rental Freeze Order.