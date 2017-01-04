Special Response Unit investigates attack on officer

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Sergeant Vilitaki Bari. Picture: SUPPLIED/Fiji Police Force

Update: 3:17PM THE directive for Valelevu Police Station officers to investigate the group of men who attacked a Police officer at his Caubati home last night has now been upgraded to the team at the Police Special Response Unit.

Commissioner of Police Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho issued this directive a short while ago as he expressed concerns of the numerous attacks against his officers of late.

This recent case involved the group of up to 10 men who confronted Sergeant Vilitaki Bari at his home, believed to have been an act of retaliation against the officer for intervening in case the previous night that led to the arrest of one of their peers.

Sergeant Bari sustained injuries.

Brig-Gen Qiliho said this was the second attack on his officers who were merely conducting their duties.

He said he would not take the issue lightly.

"My officers are just doing their job and in the case of Sgt Bari where he was performing his duties even beyond working hours show the commitment we have in maintaining law and order," Brig-Gen Qiliho said.

The Commissioner has also directed the PSRU team to assist in the arrest of the person involved in the stoning incident in Tamavua-i-Wai.