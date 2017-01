/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Action from the OFC Futsal championship last year. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 3:11PM THE Fiji Football Association sponsors Vodafone Fiji postponed the presentation of the Futsal championship scheduled for today.

The event was supposed to take place at Fiji FA headquarters in Vatuwaqa.

There were also announcements to have been made in regards to the plans for the 2017.

The event was postponed due to the tsunami warning, according to an email sent by Vodafone Fiji.