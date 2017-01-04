Fiji Time: 5:59 AM on Thursday 5 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

Fiji hotels occupancy drops

FILIPE NAIGULEVU
Wednesday, January 04, 2017

Update: 3:05PM THE room occupancy rate for Fiji's licensed hotels and tourist accommodations decreased from 60.3 per cent in 2015 to 52.4 per cent in the third quarter of last year.

This was highlighted in a survey conducted by the Fiji Bureau of Statistics.

The survey provided statistics for the provisional hotels and tourist accommodation for the third quarter of 2016.

According to its findings, the room occupancy rate for the past six years had generally been in the range of 52.4 per cent to 60.3 per cent. 

The Bureau found that the Suva area recorded the highest occupancy rate compared to other areas for the third quarters of the period 2014 to 2016.

A major decrease in occupancy rate was, however, recorded for hotels and accommodation along the Coral Coast, Lautoka and northern areas.

This, the Bureau stated might be attributed to the impacts and devastation caused by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston in February last year.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64300.6240
JPY 56.124953.1249
GBP 0.38720.3792
EUR 0.45370.4417
NZD 0.69100.6580
AUD 0.66340.6384
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Pizzas for police, court orders man
  2. A son of Ra hopes for rugby future
  3. 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits Fiji
  4. Tsunami alert for Fiji after 7.0 quake
  5. Brutality claims
  6. Vendors felt shake; tsunami alert
  7. Nadi residents feel tremor
  8. Juvenile in court for stealing ducks
  9. PM: 'No time' for unification response
  10. NDMO lifts tsunami alert

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pizzas for police, court orders man Wednesday (04 Jan)
  2. Kuridrani marries sweetheart Selina Friday (30 Dec)
  3. Rent freeze Monday (02 Jan)
  4. A true son of Fiji Thursday (29 Dec)
  5. Current weather to continue Monday (02 Jan)
  6. Rifle seized Friday (30 Dec)
  7. Suva private hospital under new ownership Tuesday (03 Jan)
  8. Hacked cow stirs family fear Friday (30 Dec)
  9. Distance is no barrier for lovebirds Sunday (01 Jan)
  10. New arrival on New Year's Day Monday (02 Jan)