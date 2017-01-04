Fiji hotels occupancy drops

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Tourists walking around Lautoka city. Picture: BALJEET SINGH

Update: 3:05PM THE room occupancy rate for Fiji's licensed hotels and tourist accommodations decreased from 60.3 per cent in 2015 to 52.4 per cent in the third quarter of last year.

This was highlighted in a survey conducted by the Fiji Bureau of Statistics.

The survey provided statistics for the provisional hotels and tourist accommodation for the third quarter of 2016.

According to its findings, the room occupancy rate for the past six years had generally been in the range of 52.4 per cent to 60.3 per cent.

The Bureau found that the Suva area recorded the highest occupancy rate compared to other areas for the third quarters of the period 2014 to 2016.

A major decrease in occupancy rate was, however, recorded for hotels and accommodation along the Coral Coast, Lautoka and northern areas.

This, the Bureau stated might be attributed to the impacts and devastation caused by Severe Tropical Cyclone Winston in February last year.