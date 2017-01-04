ODPP releases December sexual offences stats

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The ODPP has releases sexual offences statistics for December 2016. Picture: SUPPLIED

Update: 2:13PM FIJI'S Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) recorded a total of 14 separate incidents of rape and sexual offences for December last year.

This was revealed by the ODPP in a statement today noting the statistics relating to the number of formal indictments filed in the High Courts of Fiji by the Office of the DPP throughout the month.

Of the 14 incidents, 11 people were charged - 10 for rape, one for abduction with intent to rape and three persons for sexual assault.

Eleven of the people that were charged were under the age of 18.

Statistics also revealed that there were 10 victims of the 14 separate incidents, of which seven victims of those serious sexual offences were under 18 years old.

The ODPP also noted that the youngest victim was four-years-old.