Fiji Time: 5:58 AM on Thursday 5 January

Fiji Times Logo

/ Front page / News

ODPP releases December sexual offences stats

TALEBULA KATE
Wednesday, January 04, 2017

Update: 2:13PM FIJI'S Office of Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) recorded a total of 14 separate incidents of rape and sexual offences for December last year.

This was revealed by the ODPP in a statement today noting the statistics relating to the number of formal indictments filed in the High Courts of Fiji by the Office of the DPP throughout the month.

Of the 14 incidents, 11 people were charged - 10 for rape, one for abduction with intent to rape and three persons for sexual assault.

Eleven of the people that were charged were under the age of 18.

Statistics also revealed that there were 10 victims of the 14 separate incidents, of which seven victims of those serious sexual offences were under 18 years old.

The ODPP also noted that the youngest victim was four-years-old.








Fiji Times Front Page Thumbnail

Kaila Front Page ThumbnailFiji Times & Kaila Frontpage PDF Downloads

Use the free Acrobat Reader to view.

Westpac
Code Inward TTs Outward TTs
CAD 0.64300.6240
JPY 56.124953.1249
GBP 0.38720.3792
EUR 0.45370.4417
NZD 0.69100.6580
AUD 0.66340.6384
USD 0.47800.4610

from

$0.00

Exchange Rate updated on 30th December, 2016

Today's Most Read Stories

  1. Pizzas for police, court orders man
  2. A son of Ra hopes for rugby future
  3. 7.0 magnitude earthquake hits Fiji
  4. Tsunami alert for Fiji after 7.0 quake
  5. Brutality claims
  6. Vendors felt shake; tsunami alert
  7. Nadi residents feel tremor
  8. Juvenile in court for stealing ducks
  9. PM: 'No time' for unification response
  10. NDMO lifts tsunami alert

Top Stories this Week

  1. Pizzas for police, court orders man Wednesday (04 Jan)
  2. Kuridrani marries sweetheart Selina Friday (30 Dec)
  3. Rent freeze Monday (02 Jan)
  4. A true son of Fiji Thursday (29 Dec)
  5. Current weather to continue Monday (02 Jan)
  6. Rifle seized Friday (30 Dec)
  7. Suva private hospital under new ownership Tuesday (03 Jan)
  8. Hacked cow stirs family fear Friday (30 Dec)
  9. Distance is no barrier for lovebirds Sunday (01 Jan)
  10. New arrival on New Year's Day Monday (02 Jan)