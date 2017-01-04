Tanivula: Women's rugby competition a need

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fijian head coach Iliesa Tanivula in one of his training run. Picture: FT FILE

Update: 1:09PM THERE is a serious need for a domestic Women's rugby competition, not only to ensure more game time but more importantly to keep players interested.

Fijiana head coach Iliesa Tanivula said this was an area that should not be taken lightly.

He said other rugby countries have begun investing in the development of their women's rugby teams and it has resulted in its rapid growth.

He also highlighted trivialising the organisation of women's rugby competition could result in a fall out in the number of players.