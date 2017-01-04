Baber holds first training run

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image Fiji's new 7s coach Gareth Baber holds his first training run today. Picture: JONA KONATACI

Update: 12:56PM FIJI'S new 7s rugby coach Gareth Baber had his first training run with the Fiji 7s team at the Uprising Beach Resort ground at Pacific Harbour earlier today.

Baber said it had been a while coming and it was good for him to get in to it.

He said they had to change some of their training sessions because of the wet weather conditions.

"We just have to look at what the weather is like in the next couple of days," Baber said.

He said they had a very challenging three and a half weeks of preparation ahead of them and he was pleased with the boys' performance and dedication.