Men attack Police officer for arresting peer

+ Enlarge this image Chief of Intelligence and Investigation ACP Biu Matavou. Picture: MERE NALEBA

Update: 12:17PM A FIJIAN Police officer was attacked in his Caubati home in Nasinu last night by a group of men who are believed to have acted in retaliation against the officer who intervened in a case involving one of their peers that led to his arrest.

Chief of Intelligence and Investigation ACP Biu Matavou said the officer sustained injuries when the group of up to 10 men confronted the officer at his home.

Now, a team of officers from the Valelevu Police Station have been assigned to investigate and arrest those involved.

ACP Matavou said on Monday night this week, the officer had assisted a taxi driver who was in a confrontation with two men who refused to pay their cab fare upon arriving in Caubati.

He said the officer, who stayed near the scene, intervened and resulted in the arrest of the three men who were taken to the Valelevu Police Station.

"One of the suspects has since been charged with one count each of making off without payment, damaging property and assault," ACP Matavou said.

"However, last night (Tuesday), it is alleged one of the suspects who was released came with a group of men to the police officer's home and assaulted him.

"This is a serious concern that an officer who was merely conducting his duties was attacked in his own home and this will not be condoned.

"His actions reflect that of a noble officer executing his duties even when he was off duty and we will get to those involved."