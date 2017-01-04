Government team deployed to Qamea

/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image A damaged home at Dreketi Village on Qamea Is. Picture: LUKE RAWALAI

Update: 11:36AM A GOVERNMENT team has arrived on the island of Qamea, Taveuni, this morning to provide early recovery support following the landslide three weeks ago.

The team, led by the National Disaster Management Office (NDMO), will also conduct detailed damage assessments, clear debris and provide assistance with sanitation and hygiene needs.

NDMO permanent secretary Meleti Bainimarama said the deployment of those multiple agencies followed initial assessments by the Commissioner Northern�s office.

He said they had deployed machines and equipment last week that would be essential in clearing debris.