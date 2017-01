/ Front page / News

+ Enlarge this image The city of Suva evacuates at the height of the tsunami alert following the 7.2 magnitude earthquake today. Picture: ATU RASEA

Update: 11:29AM THE tsunami alert in force for Fiji has been lifted.

That's the confirmation from the country's National Disaster Management Office permanent secretary, Meleti Bainimarama.

The warning followed a 7.2 magnitude earthquake that occurred South of the Fiji Islands around 11am today.

The earthquake occurred at a depth of 10km, 303km Southwest of Suva and 237km Southwest of Nadi.