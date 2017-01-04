Fiji tourism properties begin evacuation procedures

/ Front page / News

Update: 11:27AM TOURISM properties along the Coral Coast, Mamanuca and Yasawa Groups have begun evacuation procedures after the Mineral Resources Department issued a tsunami warning at 11.40 this morning.

An earthquake of 7.2 magnitude was recorded 22km Southwest of Nadi, 221km West of Vunisea, Kadavu and 2679km Southwest of Suva at 10.53am this morning.

The MRD stated that because of the shallow depth of the earthquake, it had a high potential to generate a local tsunami and a tsunami alert message had been issued.

Fiji Hotel and Tourism Association president Dixon Seeto said all resort properties had taken the appropriate measures.

"They all know what to do in a situation like this and they all have plans for this type of scenario," Mr Seeto said.